Over 800 workers in the District of Columbia are awaiting their vaccine exemption status

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In the District of Columbia, about 832 workers have submitted exemption requests for the COVID-19 vaccine, and none have been accepted or denied at this point.

According to Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, D.C. Health Director, 357 requests amongst licensed and unlicensed healthcare professionals have been submitted. Of those, 308 are religious exemption requests, 42 are medical and seven fall under the World Health Organization Clause.

The 475 other requests are all religious exemption requests from District Government Employees. A bulk majority, 419 requests, are from D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services employees.

With most of the exemption requests cited as religious, and none of the requests are being approved or denied yet, Mayor Muriel Bowser was asked to respond about the reviewing process.

She said, “I can’t just rule out, at this stage in the game, a claim of religious exemption. They will definitely be reviewed vigorously.”

D.C. firefighters and city employees considered healthcare workers are required to have at least started the COVID-19 vaccination process by September 30.