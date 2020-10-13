Over 20 people protesting Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation arrested

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 22 people were arrested outside of the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Monday, October 12. According to the U.S. Capitol Police, 21 of the people were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, while one person was charged with unlawful conduct.

The protesters were chanting, marching and holding signs to make their opposition to Amy Coney Barrett known. Her confirmation as the next Supreme Court Justice began in Senate on Monday, and will continue throughout the week.

Protesters say they will be back each day during the week as well. They’re taking to Twitter to share some of their plans for the week.

During Amy Coney Barrett’s Illegitimate Hearings..



Join Handmaids Descending on the Supreme Court in DC:



Thursday Oct 15, 12pm. Can we get 100 Handmaids?



SHARE + Sign up here! https://t.co/vEen76Q1CF #ACBHearings #TrumpPenceOutNow pic.twitter.com/NQ4K5iDZZy — Trump/Pence OUT NOW (@RefuseFascism) October 12, 2020

Joining the demonstrators against Barrett’s confirmation were a group of people in favor of the judge. Both groups stood on the Supreme Court steps making their thoughts known.

The groups were dissipated by the mid-afternoon.