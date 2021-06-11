Over $2 million in scholarship money raised for students of color

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A partnership between the United Negro College Fund (U.N.C.F.) and Burlington department stores raised over $2 million for students of color in just over a month.

The money was raised as part of a fund-raiser with Burlington customers from April 5, 2021, until May 10, 2021. Students of color across the country, and many in the DMV and D.C. will be eligible for the scholarships through UNCF to help them pay their way to and through college.

While the partnership worked for just over a month to raise the money for students, leaders say there are already more fund-raisers in the works.

Richard Lee Snow, the regional development director for UNCF’s D.C. region, said, “Our mission is simply that: to help students get to and through college. We believe we do an outstanding job of that.”

Since UNCF was founded, over $5 billion in scholarships have been awarded to over 500,000 students.