Over 190,000 have enrolled in D.C.’s COVID-19 exposure notifications

Washington-DC

by: Lex Juarez

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. city officials say over 190,000 residents have enrolled in the contact-tracing tool, DC CAN, on their smartphones. The tool was first launched last week.

As more and more people sign up, the notifications can assist city health officials and strengthen their contact tracing protocols that are already in place. Director of D.C. Department of Health, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, said, “We do have some of the most aggressive early adoption of the technology of any market so far, based on our conversations with Apple and Google.”

The District is still in a state of emergency, and Phase Two of the reopening plan, with the death toll at 644 residents.

For more D.C. COVID-19 numbers, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories