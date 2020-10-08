Over 1,000 DC Police Officers are suing the city and MPD over hazard/overtime pay

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia and Metropolitan Police Department are being sued by over 1,000 DC police officers over hazard and overtime pay. The Collective Action Lawsuit was filed on Monday, October 5, in U.S. District Court and alleges that there has been a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Lead attorney for the case, Greg McGillivary, told WDVM the officers should be getting $14 per day hazard pay, as per an order by Mayor Muriel Bowser. The issue comes in the amount of overtime pay the officers should be receiving; with $14 per day hazard pay, overtime rate should be increased to about $2 an hour.

As protesting has increased over the last few months, the amount of overtime that officers have worked has been significant. Officers said with this, they have not been paid the amount they should.

McGillivary said the Metropolitan Police Department was contacted multiple times about the error in pay, with the most recent attempt to reach out being ignored. He said that, coupled with the issue not being corrected, led to the lawsuit being filed.

The case is still in its early stages, but McGillivary estimates that all-in-all, the city could end up paying over $100,000. Of course, there is no exact number at this time, as individuals are still adding their names to the lawsuit, and pay records have to be obtained and calculated, as well as regular damages, liquidated damages and attorneys fees.

McGillivary said he is hopeful that the case will be closed within a year with a settlement.

Any officer who wants to add their name to the lawsuit can contact McGillivary Steele Elkin, LLP or The DC Police Union, FOP.

