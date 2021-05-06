Over 100 people took advantage of D.C. free beer with a shot event

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Over 100 District of Columbia residents were vaccinated at The REACH at the Kennedy Center on Thursday, May 6, during a vaccination event the city held.

On May 4, Mayor Bowser announced the event that gave residents 21-years-old and older the chance to be vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine and receive a free beer from Solace Brewing Company afterward.

One resident who took advantage of the opportunity, Travis Benaiges, said, “Whenever the vaccine came out, I was going to be ready to take one, but I liked how convenient it was to be able to do it at the venue where you didn’t need an appointment. Johnson & Johnson also has an appeal because it’s one shot, but I would have taken whatever was available.”

The city designated 400 doses of the vaccine for the event that went from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. As of 5:30 p.m., over 100 doses had been given to residents.

Solace Brewing Company said they were approached by the Kennedy Center, a regular business partner, about being part of the event, and that it was an easy “yes.” The co-owner of the brewery, Jon Humerick, said he was in the hospital with COVID-19 in January, and would not wish the experience on anyone.

Humerick said, “The more we can encourage people to get vaccinated, the better.”

The city also partnered with Uber to provide free, round-trip rides for people who wanted to come participate in the event.