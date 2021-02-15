Opposition grows over U.S. Capitol security fence

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Opposition continues to grow against a permanent security fence at the United States Capitol Complex. A letter was sent to both Republican and Democrat leaders on Monday, Feb. 15, asking them to reject any proposal to permanently maintain fencing.

The letter, addressed to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, was organized by Demand Progress and the Lincoln Network and was signed by 20 organizations. It was put together after Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said a permanent security fence should be among the physical improvements made to the Capitol complex.

“The U.S. Capitol must be secure and it must be open to the public,” said Daniel Schuman, policy director, Demand Progress. “We oppose permanent fences around the U.S. Capitol because their presence is inimical to open government and they are merely security theater when the real security failures arose from mismanagement and a lack of preparation from the Capitol Police leadership and the Capitol Police Board.”

“Security that does not provide actual safety is dangerous because it can create a lackadaisical environment among the public and law enforcement professionals,” said Arthur Rizer, Vice President for Tech, Justice and Liberty at the Lincoln Network. “Further, optics are critical here; this is our nation’s capital, home of the brave, land of the free. Do we really want to put off an East Berlin vibe to our citizens and visitors?”

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents the District of Columbia, has been adamantly opposed to the permanent fencing proposal, with a letter and bill proposed to Congress to ban permanent structures.