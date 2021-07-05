Opioid epidemic is raging in D.C., treatment centers struggle to stay afloat

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be positive, there is another issue plaguing our nation: the opioid epidemic. In the District, treatment service providers are concerned about the future of their operations due to lack of funding, and how it might impact the ongoing crisis in the city.

RAP, one of the six residential treatment centers in the city, celebrated 52 years serving the community on June 19, but Executive Director Michael Pickering said if the center does not get more funding soon, the treatment center is at risk of clothing.

“We’re going to close out our current fiscal year close to two million dollars in the red, and that’s not viable,” Pickering said.

The deficit has already led to multiple rounds of firing, and though RAP is operating at a reduced capacity because of COVID-19, the need and costs are not going anywhere.

“We were already robbing Peter to pay Paul before COVID, and that was with every one of our beds filled,” Pickering explained.

Now, the center operates with 70% of the beds in use, and all are filled, but it still is not bringing in enough money.

Pickering has questions regarding funding from the government.

He said, “We’re not asking for a handout. We’re asking for payment for work we’ve already done, for being a good partner, providing services during the public health emergency.”

The services RAP provides for the community are essential, as the opioid epidemic is running rampant through the District.

“D.C. specifically, during 2020, we averaged 34 deaths a month,” Pickering explained.

Though overdose death numbers have gone down in 2021, the number is only down slightly.

“The rate is down to 29, but that’s way too many. In no way do we want to be scaling back,” Richard Bebout, the Senior Deputy Director for the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health, said.

With only six residential treatment centers in the District, the potential of just one closing could have a dire impact on the community. Bebout said, “We’re looking under every rock. Again, these are valued partners and we want them to be viable and be there.”

Through the pandemic, Bebout said the Department of Behavioral Health spent over $1 million providing pre-treatment quarantine beds to providers. DBH is also looking forward to the 2022 fiscal year budget being approved, as there are plans to invest in telehealth opportunities for residents. Additionally, Bebout said DBH is looking for solutions to bring relief sooner.

“On the Medicaid side, with medical approval from CMS, (we can) locally do a retroactive rate increase, effective to the beginning of the public health emergency and they wouldn’t have to wait until October,” he said.

Relief is also coming to providers around September 1, 2021, when the American Rescue Plan funds begin being disbursed across the country. On July 2, DBH submitted its plan for the funds.