Online portal allows health care workers to schedule vaccination appointments

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Health Department has launched a portal for health care workers in the city to make appointments to get vaccinated. At this time, the portal is only for workers in the Phase 1A vaccination plan.

The portal can be accessed through coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc, and is only for workers that have direct or indirect exposure to infectious materials who cannot telework. Workers have to present verification at the time of their appointment and must attest that they work in the correct setting when registering.

“We are launching this portal as a next step in our Vaccination Plan to ensure that those individuals who work in our health care settings and are at highest risk of exposure and infection know where to go to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Ankoor Shah, Interim Principal Deputy Director for DC Health and the District’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program Lead. “While we know there is great interest in the vaccine and that many people are eager to get themselves and their loved ones vaccinated, right now the portal should only be used by those workers who are part of Phase 1a. The sooner we get those who work in health care settings vaccinated, the sooner we can move through our other phases and get the rest of our community access to this safe and effective vaccine.”

Workers registering through the portal will receive an appointment to get vaccinated at one of the vaccine access points, which include Bread for the City, Community of Hope, Giant, Mary’s Center, Safeway, and Unity Healthcare. The portal will only schedule appointments for the first dose of the vaccine. At the time of that vaccination, the second appointment will be made.

The District is prioritizing health care workers in Phase 1a based on the risk of 1) acquiring infection, 2) severe morbidity and mortality, 3) negative societal impact, and 4) transmitting infection to others.

As the District continues through its phased Vaccination Plan, the portal will be updated to accommodate those populations.