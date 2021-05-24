One woman in life-threatening condition following water rescue

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One woman is in “critical life-threatening condition” following a water rescue in the rain on Monday along the Potomac River, D.C. Fire and EMS say.

Responders first arrived around the 3100 block of K Street Northwest after people saw someone go into the Potomac River and not resurface.

Two fireboats, inflatables and divers searched the water for almost 30 minutes before finding the victim and bringing her to shore. First responders treated her with advanced life support efforts before she was transported to a hospital.

Update water rescue Georgetown Park in the 3100 block K St NW. witnesses saw female enter water & not resurface. #DCsBravest on scene with 2 Fireboats + inflatables in River. @DCPoliceDept placing divers in water. @ArlingtonVaFD also assisting with a boat. pic.twitter.com/1pIJNmjp86 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 24, 2021

The U.S. Coast Guard, Arlington Fire and EMS and D.C. police assisted in the response. Law enforcement is currently investigating the circumstances of this incident.