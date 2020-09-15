One person hospitalized with “serious” injuries after three-vehicle crash in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Fire & EMS crews were called to a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Northeast DC.

First responders were called to 49th Street and Sheriff Road NE just after 3 p.m. DC Fire & EMS says one vehicle flipped over, leaving on person stuck inside the vehicle. Two other vehicles are also involved in the crash.

DC Fire & EMS says the person who was trapped was rescued and brought to the hospital. DC Fire & EMS say their injuries are serious, but don’t appear to be life threatening. There is no word on how many other people were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

