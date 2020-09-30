One new COVID-19 death reported in DC, Bowser schedules news conference

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 58-year-old man is the District’s 627th resident to died from COVID-19, according to DC Health.

The city reported 26 new positive cases for Tuesday, bringing the total number of people to test positive for the virus since the pandemic began to 15,326.

Mayor Muriel Bowser (D-DC) is scheduled to hold a news conference around noon on Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 within the District. It will be streamed live in the player above.

Click here for the latest COVID-19 data in Washington, D.C.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories