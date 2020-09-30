One new COVID-19 death reported in DC, Bowser schedules news conference

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 58-year-old man is the District’s 627th resident to died from COVID-19, according to DC Health.

The city reported 26 new positive cases for Tuesday, bringing the total number of people to test positive for the virus since the pandemic began to 15,326.

Mayor Muriel Bowser (D-DC) is scheduled to hold a news conference around noon on Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 within the District. It will be streamed live in the player above.

