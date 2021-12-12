One injured, one dead after D.C. shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects who injured one man and killed another man during a shooting late Friday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday night, police were called to the 2300 block of 4th Street Northeast for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found one man in the hallway of the apartment building, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers then found a second man outside of the building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

34-year-old Davon Childs of Hyattsville, Maryland was declared dead on the scene and the second male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Metropolitan Police at 202-727-9099 and tips can be made anonymously using the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.