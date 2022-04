WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One man is seriously injured after a partial building collapse in D.C. that took place on Tuesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS first responded to the building on 1st Street NW around 2:00 p.m. They said that the collapse happened to the rear of a vacant row home.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs are on the scene to see if the rest of the structure is stable.