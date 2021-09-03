One dead, two in hospital after early morning shooting, suspect in custody

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department says it has a suspect in custody after a shooting in Northwest D.C. that left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital. It happened just after midnight on Friday, September 3, at 9th Street and Rittenhouse Street Northwest.

Police Chief Robert Contee held a press conference at the scene. He said officers were called for gunshots and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. He said one of the shooting victims had “obvious life-threatening injuries” and officers immediately started treatment. That victim died, while the other was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

9.3.21 Chief Contee provides on-scene briefing of officer involved shooting incident in 6300 block of 9th Street NW https://t.co/DpNBFgBHos — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 3, 2021

While working to save the victims’ lives, officers saw someone fleeing the scene and began a pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect crashed into a D.C. Police cruiser, kept driving and crashed again into a parked car, which led to the car rolling on its side.

After the crash, officers were able to get to the suspect, who then pulled out a gun. Chief Contee said officers ordered the person to drop the weapon, and when commands were ignored, the person was shot.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.