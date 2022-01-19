One dead, one injured after D.C. shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 19-year-old is dead after a homicide that took place Tuesday evening. Police are investigating this case.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department first responded to the 5000 block of Cloud Place, Northeast around 7:59 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found two men who had been shot.

First responders arrived and transported the victims to hospitals, where 19-year-old Devin Brewers of Northeast was pronounced dead. The other victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.