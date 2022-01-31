One dead in Georgetown shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A young man is dead after being shot at around 6 p.m. in the 12th and 13th block of 33rd Street.

Police said this appears to be a targeted shooting, and they believe the suspect is injured. The victim was sitting on a retaining wall on M Street when another person with a black, tight puffer jacket and light jeans came up and shot him.

It is unclear why the shooting happened and police said they are expected to stay in the area for the rest of the night to continue the investigation, and no weapon has been found yet.

This is a developing story; stick with WDVM 25 for the latest updates.