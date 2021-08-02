One dead, another recovering after Northwest D.C. shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, July 31, and left one man dead and sent another to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 700 block of O Street, Northwest. M.P.D. responded to calls of gunshots and D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded. On the scene, first responders found 31-year-old Kervin Sanches of Northwest, D.C., suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sanches was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts failed.

A second man later came to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Police can be reached at 202-727-9099.

