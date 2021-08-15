One dead and two injured after shooting in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — One person is dead and two injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department received calls of a shooting around 5 p.m. Sunday at 16th West St.

“We have two additional adult male victims who are suffering from minor injuries,” said John Branch, Commander of Metro Police Department. “If anyone has information regarding this incident, you can call 202-727-9099 or you can text 50411 and leave your information there.”

From MPD’s Twitter:

Shooting at 16th / W Street, SE. Lookout is for a B/M, dark complexion, short hair cut wearing a white tank top shirt, black Adidas sweatpants and driving a Black Ford Fusion with unknown MD Tags last seen heading towards 15th Street, SE. @DCPoliceDept

