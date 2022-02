Pictures courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday, Feb. 10, in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

Responding officers found 28-year-old Adrian Williams inside of a house with a gunshot wound. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD asks that anyone with any information call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.