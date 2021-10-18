One dead after officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A person died after an officer-involved shooting in D.C. that took place on Monday.

Police were called to the scene off of Congress Street SE at around 4:30 p.m. where officers were serving a temporary protection order. While at the house, some type of incident happened, and the person ended up being shot by officers.

Chief of Police Robert Contee was at the scene to give an update. He said they still have to watch the body-worn camera footage.