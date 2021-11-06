One dead after Friday night shooting in D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One man is dead after being shot on Friday night in Washington D.C. Shortly before 5 p.m.

Metropolitan Police were called to the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue Southeast for a reported shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found 26-year-old Anthony Depetris of Southeast D.C. suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment but later died as a result of his injuries.

MPD has confirmed to WDVM that they have not identified a suspect or suspects and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Metropolitan Police at  202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be submitted to MPD’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

