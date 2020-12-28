One arrested in child cruelty case, police looking for second suspect

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department has made one arrest and is searching for a second suspect in a child cruelty case from December 23, 2020.

According to a press release, detectives responded to the 1200 Block of 49th Street, NE on a domestic violence call, and found a two-year-old child suffering from visible trauma, with life-threatening injuries. At that time, 25-year-old Quanice Meniefield was arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to children (Grave Risk).

D.C. Police have identified 28-year-old Maurice Meniefield as a second suspect in the case. Meniefield is wanted on a First Degree Cruelty to Children charge.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. There is a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

The toddler is currently being treated for their injuries and in stable condition.