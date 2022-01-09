Officials urge vaccinations amid COVID-19 surge

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Officials urge the public to get vaccinated as communities become heavily impacted due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Washington, DC.

During a community event, Mayor Bowser addressed the surge of COVID-19 cases in the district and plans for accessible vaccinations and testing for adults and children.

Mayor Bowser says 30% of schools in the area are tested every week to identify asymptomatic cases. The mayor says it is crucial for the public to be vaccinated to keep everyone safe.

“We have seen more cases with our children, but it is the young adults and middle adults that account for most of our cases. But what makes all the difference. The vaccine makes all the difference in transmission, but also in our experience with serious illness, hospitalization and death,” said Mayor Bowser.

Officials also recommend that you get tested if you have any mild symptoms.

More than 144,000 people have tested positive in Washington, D.C. for COVID-19 so far.