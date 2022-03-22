WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 2022 marks 50 years since the Clean Water Act. Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) joined the Potomac Riverkeeper Network at The Wharf on Tuesday, March 22, to mark the progress made.

There have been big strides in cleaning up the natural water sources around the District of Columbia in the last five decades, but Rep. Norton and the Riverkeepers are pushing for more. Specifically, the officials want the swimming ban to be lifted. Dean Naujoks, the Potomac Riverkeeper, said, “This river should not just be for boaters, but every American. Everybody who wants to use it should have the ability to come and fish and use this river, and that’s the goal and what we are fighting for every single day.”

Weekly bacteria monitoring first began in 2019. According to Naujoks, water at The Wharf and the Tidal Basin pass tests 85 percent. Water in the National Harbor passes tests 90 percent of the time. Other parts of the river, such as around Georgetown, pass tests 50 to 60 percent. Naujoks said these levels show a tremendous amount of progress in cleaning the waterway and should serve as a reason to allow the public to swim in the water.

Water samples are taken every Wednesday in multiple parts of the river, and the results are published in the mobile app “Swim Guide.”