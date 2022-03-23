WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser has set aside an investment of $2.2 billion in her proposed fiscal year 2023 budget to close the digital divide across schools in the District. This includes upgrading current technology, buying more and making sure students have a 1:1 ratio with laptops.

In schools with a 1:1 ratio, meaning every student has a device, the classroom experience looks different than what some may remember. Students use both pencil and paper, and laptops to get their work done.

Seventh-grader at Kramer Middle School Isis Culber said she enjoys the benefits: “It is a lot easier to take down notes and remember where you put them. I think it helps us a lot.”

Culber previously went to a different school that did not have a 1:1 ratio. Her Life Sciences teacher, Maureen Akunwafor, has also worked in D.C. Public Schools where devices were shared by the student body. She said not having to worry about reserving and checking out a cart of laptops has made a great difference.

“It was quite frustrating to have to rotate laptop carts because you never knew when one was going to be accessible, so some lessons you had to do without technology,” Akunwafor said.

Testing also shows that students are performing better in math and English at schools with a 1:1 ratio.

Akunwafor also said the difference in the student interaction is something she has never seen before.

“They are able to now understand and comprehend and relate to the lessons more. They are more engaged with the lessons,” she said.

She said it brings a smile to her face to imagine all classrooms operating as hers does now.

“It means equity across the District. It means we’re creating 21st-century learners who will eventually be 21st-century producing citizens,” Akunwafor added.

Technology access does not stop at school. There are opportunities to take home Wi-Fi hot spots as well.