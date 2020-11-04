Official results in D.C. could take up to ten days

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District residents are looking forward to a handful of big local races, but election officials said it could be over one week before results are officially called.

According to the D.C. Board of Elections, they are currently reporting “unofficial results” from 100,000 mail-in ballots and all 95 in-person voting centers. This leaves over 100,000 ballots to be checked, plus any mail-in ballots that arrive by November 13.

Currently, the results found on the D.C. Board of Elections website have 45% of votes in. With those results, there are four total races with no clear winner.

