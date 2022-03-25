WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Capitol Police Officer, Jeffrey Smith, died by suicide in the aftermath of the Capitol Riots last year. It would take over a year for officials to rule his death as a line of duty-death. The decision would spark a conversation about how to support and honor fallen officers.

Virginia Congressman Don Beyer (D) is represented Officer Smith’s wife. According to Beyer, Smith did not have any history of mental health issues. Those facts would lead DC’s Police and Firefighters’ Retirement and Relief Board to decide smith’s injury was the sole and direct cause of his death.

“You can only do that so many times before it takes a deep emotional toll on your life and your ability to enjoy it,” said Rep. Beyer. “And you just have to walk away. And for those who that take their own lives rather than walk away, we have to recognize them too.”

The board denied the late officer’s widow Erin Smith’s request for his death to be ruled in the line of duty,

The ruling makes Smith’s family eligible to receive benefits, but his wife says what’s important is for him to be recognized on the national police memorial.

Lynne Parry, the Atlantic Trustee of National C.O.P.S, knows first hand the pain surviving spouses of officers experience. Her late husband, Baltimore County Police Sergeant Mark Parry was killed 20 years ago by a drunk driver.

“How helpless his wife probably felt,” said Parry. “And so to have them recognize that he would not have taken his life had it not been for the demands of his job, and for what happened on January 6th, I think proves that he is a hero.”

