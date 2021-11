WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM)– The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday night on Taussig Place, Northeast.

At around 9:00 pm, police responded to a report of gunshots. Police say upon arrival, they located a male who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Antwone Turner, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department.