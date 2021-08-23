Officer who shot Ashli Babbitt in January 6 Capitol riot will not face internal discipline, USCP says

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The United States Capitol Police (USCP) announced on Monday the officer who shot 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt during the January 6 Capitol riot “will not be facing internal discipline” following an internal investigation.

The officer, whose identity is unknown for the officer’s safety, shot Babbitt in the Speaker’s Lobby during the riot. USCP said that the officer used deadly force within their policy — or “only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life.”

A release said, “The actions of the officer in this case potentially saved Members and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol and to the House Chamber where Members and staff were steps away.”

USCP said that the investigation included witness interviews and reviewing evidence such as video and radio calls.

Video from the riot showed the mob inside the Capitol when a shot was heard and Babbitt could be seen laying on the ground with a Trump banner on her neck.