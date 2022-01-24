Officer shot in D.C., police searching for suspect

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pictures courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A police officer was shot Sunday night in Washington, D.C. and the Metropolitan Police Department is still searching for the shooter Monday morning. Police confirm the injured officer was treated at a hospital and sent home to recover.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said it happened along Quincy Pl NW around 9 p.m. as two officers were investigating a suspicious individual.

He said the officers approached the individual to ask him some questions, and that’s when he shot at the officers, also saying they tried to chase after him, but he got away.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the D.C. Police Department at 202-727-9099.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories