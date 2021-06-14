Nutrition Equity Bill, tax change on sugary drinks withdrawn from Coucil

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Council is no longer discussing a bill that would add taxes to sugary drinks.
The Nutrition Equity Bill was introduced by Ward One Councilmember Brianne Nadeau in March 2020, and would repeal the existing eight percent sales tax on sugary drinks, and will add an excise tax of one point five cents per ounce on distribution of sugary drinks. She announced that the bill was being withdrawn due to lack of support.
The Alliance For Affordable D.C. released a statement saying, “Our diverse coalition of working families, small business owners, faith organizations and labor leaders raised their voices to share the devastating economic consequences a new tax would have on DC residents, especially as our community begins to recover from the pandemic. We are thankful the DC Council heard these voices and took the necessary action to withdraw this regressive grocery tax.”