Northeast Heights development officially underway in Ward 7

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and colleagues broke ground on a new development at the Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road corridor in Ward 7 on Thursday, May 20. The city’s Department of General Services will be moving from their headquarters at 14th and U Streets to the site once it is complete in 2023.

The site is part of a larger project for the Northeast Heights development, which will also have retail and residential space for community members to enjoy.

The city is investing $50 million for the project through a tax increment financing program, which is a way to borrow money for the purpose of investing in public infrastructure.

Planning and Economic Development Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio explained, “All the streets, the sidewalks, the pipes and utilities that need to go into this site, and the public space amenities as well, that’s what we are going to invest in.”

In the future, the city plans to continue to develop the surrounding area to transform the corridor into a town center.