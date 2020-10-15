Nonprofit Watchdog group fails Maryland General Assembly for transportation, climate in 2020 environmental scorecard

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Maryland League of Conservation Voters (Maryland LCV), a nonprofit watchdog group, gave the state’s General Assembly two failing grades in its 2020 environmental scorecard.

“Maybe they don’t particularly like us grading them, but they do understand the role and the importance that the tool plays,” said Executive Director, Maryland League of Conservation Voters, Kim Coble during a teleconference Thursday.

Coble said the group graded the General Assembly on a curve since the legislature ended three weeks early because of the pandemic.

In this year’s scorecard, the General Assembly failed transportation and climate while passing water, agriculture, resiliency legislation. To find the scorecard, click here.

The Deputy Director of Maryland LCV, Ramon Palencia-Calvo, said studies have linked higher death rates of COVID-19 to higher levels of air pollution in communities of color and low-income communities

“We are beyond overdue to address those environmental injustices and uplift those communities that have suffered for too long,” said Palencia-Calvo.

Heading into the next session, Maryland LCV said the General Assembly must pass a comprehensive bill to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase energy efficiency, and reduce methane leakage.

Coble said she discussed the results with leaders and staff with Maryland’s General Assembly.

WDVM did reach out for comment, but haven’t heard back.