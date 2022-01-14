Non-profit provides D.C. residents with life-changing home improvements

Mary Graves and her daughter, Cassandra, stand on the steps of a new back porch, courtesy of RTDCA and Wells Fargo Bank.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Rebuilding Together D.C. Alexandria (RTDCA) is providing life-changing home renovations to D.C. residents in Wards 7 & 8.

RTDCA has been creating home ownership opportunities for those in the DMV area for over thirty years. Now, thanks to a $200,000 grant from Wells Fargo Bank, the organization is renovating the homes for low-income seniors and families in D.C.

Seniors like Mary Graves, a 91-year-old resident in Ward 8. RTDCA was able to install a stairlift, stairs on her back porch, and bars in the bathroom.

While it may not seem like much, Graves says the renovation means so much more than just a home improvement project.

“It made things easier for me, and I’m really enjoying it,” said Mary Graves.

Graves is just one of the 75 other homes benefiting from RTDCA’s Safe and Healthy Home program.. furthering the non-profit’s mission to serve those who are underserved.

“It has enabled her to be safe coming out back in case of a fire or something,” said Cassandra Graves, Mary’s daughter. “In case she has to get out of the house, I know that she can at least come down the steps safely.”

The need for improvements is greater in Wards 7 and 8, as 25% of the community lives below the poverty line.

Since being established in 1986, RTDCA has worked on over 2,500 projects, leveraging $9 million worth of in-kind value. Katharine Dixon, president and CEO of RTDCA, says none of it would be possible without community funding and support.

“Our years-long partnership with Wells Fargo has enabled us to serve hundreds of families and individuals of limited income,” said Dixon.

For the families, it’s a gift that can change lives.

The security and functionality RTDCA brings to homes also provide peace of mind, for clients like Mary and Cassandra.

“Seniors really appreciate this. It really will make a difference in their lives,” said Cassandra Graves.

Those interested in applying for help can follow a simple, one-page application process. The form and further information can be found here.