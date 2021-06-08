WASHINGTON (WDVM) — There are new red light and speed cameras operating in the District.

The District Department of Transportation (D.D.O.T.) constructed the red-light enforcement camera at the I-695 off-ramp at Northbound 11th Street Southeast. Officials installed the red light camera to reduce the number of angle collisions and people running the red light as well as improve the overall safety at the intersection.

DDOT Acting Director Everett Lott said, “The Automated Traffic Enforcement program is part of Mayor Bowser’s multi-pronged strategy to make DC streets safer. The new red-light and speed cameras help prevent dangerous driving and moves us closer to achieving the District’s Vision Zero goals by protecting the lives and safety of drivers, bicyclists, as well as pedestrians.”

In addition to the red-light camera, DDOT is also rotating seven new speed cameras in the following areas:

6500 Block of 14th St. NW

500 Block of Florida Ave. NE

2300 block of N. Capitol St.

4700 Block of Eastern Ave. NE

3500 Block of Commodore Joshua Barney Dr. NE

100 Block of Bryant St. NW

1100 Block of 17th St. NE

4100 Block of Southern Avenue SE

4700 Block of Southern Avenue SE

DDOT said the rotating speed cameras are being put in place to reduce dangerous, reckless driving in the following corridors.