New poll shows 61 percent of Latinos believe the worst of the pandemic is still to come

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — For many Latino voters heading to the polls, the coronavirus pandemic is at the top of their minds.

“The health and economic toll of COVID-19 is crushing our families,” said President & CEO of UnidosUS, Janet Murguía.

UnidosUS, the largest Latino nonprofit advocacy organization, has released a new health poll showing the majority of Latinos believe the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still to come.

Murguía says the current pandemic is causing distress to the Latino community.

Latino Decisions, the firm who conducted a poll, report nearly 61 percent of Latinos believe the worst of the pandemic is still to come.

Latinos make up more than 30 percent of the population with COVID-19 and more than 17 percent of all US deaths, lawmakers report.

Sylvia Manazo who is the principal of Latino Decisions said 65 percent of voters don’t trust President Trump when it comes to accurate information. The poll also showed 85 percent of voters are worried that school re-openings will lead to more children getting sick.

When asked voters want congress to do their part and take action.

“Those are concerns that are not more out of panic, but really more out of the experience with what has happened over the last few months,” said Manazo.

Polls also showed the overwhelming majority are also concerned about the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning the Affordable Care Act.

“I think there a saying a connection between their situation now and the election now and their vote,” said Murguía

Other priorities that are on the minds of Latino voters are unemployment and health care.

According to Latino Decisions, more than 1,300 registered Latino participated in the poll.