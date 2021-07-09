New mural supports The CROWN Act

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A new mural in Anacostia supports the CROWN Act and is instilling confidence in residents.

The mural sits on Martin Luther King Avenue Southeast, next to Busboys and Poets. It is the Mural Project’s first mural of 2021 and sends a message to Congress to pass the CROWN Act.

Here’s a look at the new mural in Anacostia. It sends a message to Congress that DC supports @thecrownact and also encourages residents to be and love themselves. #passtheCROWN 👑 pic.twitter.com/jOVqjpiP4n — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) July 9, 2021

The CROWN Act is a campaign to get anti-discrimination laws passed so that Black people do not feel the need to change their hair in order to fit in in the workplace or be hired for a job. CROWN stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair.”

The mural on Martin Luther King Avenue not only sends a message to Congress, but also projects confidence onto kids, women and men.

“It’s just letting you know you can be who you are, no matter what hair you choose to put on your body. It’s about your heart, so I think the mural is definitely needed for our culture today,” District of Columbia resident Jeffrey White said.

“It showcases all of the shades of Black beauty and textures and styles. These styles and techniques, they go back so far in our ancestry, so it’s nice to have something that connects with us in our neighborhood,” another resident, Taylor Proctor, said.

The CROWN Act has been signed into law in multiple states including Maryland and Virginia. The federal act was reintroduced to the House of Representatives in March of 2021.