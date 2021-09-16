New IT jobs program aims to lower unemployment in the DMV

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Unemployment numbers skyrocketed during the pandemic, and now there is a program aimed at closing the gap. It’s called EPIC, and stands for Educational Partnership for IT Careers and is a program through MedCerts and American Jobs Centers.

The EPIC program is a push for jobs in IT and training in the DMV. The partnership will not only train up employees, but place them in jobs and careers after the program.

Sandy Mead, the National Director of Workforce Development at MedCerts said, “It all stemmed from COVID-19, the loss of jobs and finding a way to help residents increase skills and career opportunities that meet the needs of local employers.”

The program is special because it allows people to finish training and become nationally certified completely online.

Mead said, “We work with the individuals looking to upskill themselves and improve their career and job opportunities.”

Anyone can join the EPIC program and be trained for IT. Those persons will either pay for it out of pocket or with a grant. Some people, like military spouses, have special grants set aside for them.

Mead explained, “They could start their training there in Maryland, and their soldier gets transferred to Texas and they can continue without a glitch because it’s all online training.”

Anyone who is interested in the EPIC IT training programs, contact emack@medcerts.com.

Mead said, “We will help go through the program, details, find out where they live and match them up to their local American Jobs Center and get the approval process going.”