New full-service library to be built in Washington, replace Parklands-Turner Library

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Thursday that a new full-service library will be built on the St. Elizabeths East campus, replacing the Parklands-Turner Library.

This library will be larger than the existing one, a release said. This follows a Library’s Facilities Master Plan aiming to direct the next 10 years of library planning in the city and address equity issues.

“We look forward to delivering a state-of-the-art Congress Heights Library to replace one of DC’s smallest, yet busiest libraries. The St. Elizabeths East campus is transforming into a parcel of opportunity – a place for Ward 8 residents to work, live, and now learn,” Mayor Bowser said in a press release.

Design is expected to start in October 2022, and construction is expected to start in January 2025. Officials say the library is expected to open in late 2026 or early 2027. The new library is expected to cost $20.15 million. The funding comes from the District’s FY 2022-2027 budget.