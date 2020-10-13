New fellowship will study the history of slavery in D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The White House Historical Association and American University are teaming up to host a new fellowship, “The History of Slavery and Its Legacies in Washington, D.C.”

The first fellow, Mia Owens, will start during the 2020-2021 school year. The fellowship will last two years. The first year will be spent with the historical association, and the second will be at the university’s Antiracism Center. Owens will be writing the research and findings for the associations “Slavery in the President’s Neighborhood Initiative.”

“The creation of this fellowship is an important opportunity to deepen our understanding of slavery’s enduring legacy in our nation’s capital.” said Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association. “The protests that have erupted this summer over issues of racial injustice are a stark reminder of how important this work is. We’re thrilled that Mia will join us as the first Fellow to take on this historically vital work.”