New D.C. pedestrian bridge will include safety improvements

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Department of Transportation has announced there will be new safety improvements to the Lane Place Pedestrian Bridge that collapsed in June.

This new bridge includes safety improvements for pedestrians such as more lighting, mesh screening, and accessibility. It will also improve merging for drivers by providing a longer access ramp on 295.

The bridge span for pedestrians, joggers, and scooters will also be 5 feet wider than before. The design process is expected to be complete in summer 2022.