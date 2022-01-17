New CEO of AmeriCorps takes control

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — AmeriCorps is a government agency with the purpose of promoting diversity and inclusion.

The Biden Administration recently chose a new CEO to run the organization in hopes of bringing more equity to our nation.

After serving as Executive Director of the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, and working as the Director of Youth Opportunity, Michael Smith is now taking on the responsibility to promote equity in our nation, by leading AmeriCorps.

His deputies include creating diversity initiatives, by carrying out Martin Luther King’s legacy to build unity. Smith will work with various state leaders to ensure diversity and inclusion are prioritized.

“Chances are if there is a challenge and a community, chances are if there are people doing good in the community, AmeriCorps members are making a difference in getting things done for America and getting things done for the DMV,” Michael Smith, CEO of AmeriCorps.