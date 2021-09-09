Netflix is seeking extras for an upcoming film

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Rose Locke Casting company is hiring extras for a Netflix feature film that will be filming in the District of Columbia in October.

The film is called “Rustin” and is set in the 1960s during the Civil Rights Movement. The film will be recreating portions of the March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech, according to a post on the casting Facebook page.

According to the casting page, “Rustin” will be filming in the Pittsburgh area as well. It will tell the true story of Bayard Rustin, a Civil Rights era activist who is not well known. His contributions to Civil Rights have been recognized, with several schools and social justice halls bearing his name. He was also posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

Non-union extras will be paid $250 a day, $75 flat for COVID-19 testing and fittings, according to an infographic on the casting page. Anyone interested should send their name, age, height, weight, phone number and three well-lit selfies or professional portraits to rustin-dc@roselockecasting.com with the subject line “civil rights.”

The film will be directed by George C. Wolfe and produced by Higher Ground Productions and Bruce Cohen.