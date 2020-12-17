Neighboring states helping the District get COVID-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The DMV started receiving and administering COVID-19 vaccines this week, and Virginia and Maryland are helping the District of Columbia get more doses.
During a press conference, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said, “We have agreed to provide some vaccinations from Maryland to the District, specifically for those frontline healthcare workers who work in the District but live in the state of Maryland.”
Maryland Department of Health sent a letter to D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt on Wednesday, December 16, detailing the help the state is giving the District. According to the letter, Maryland will provide 8,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the District.
Virginia has also agreed to give doses to the District. According to Governor Hogan, the Maryland Governor met with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday to discuss the vaccine and regional approach moving forward.
WDVM reached out to D.C. Health for a statement on the help the District is receiving from its neighbors, as well as some additional information regarding the vaccines. Their statement can be found below:
“Over the weekend, DC had conversations with both Virginia and Maryland to discuss the transfer of doses after being denied assistance from Operation Warp Speed. These doses will be distributed to the same front-line healthcare facilities who received the first allocations to continue their on-going vaccination campaigns with their employees and assigned partners. We will receive the doses from Virginia as part of the next allocation, and the Maryland doses will follow later.
We are especially grateful for the partnership with Virginia and Maryland in providing critical doses to protect healthcare workers who work in DC but live elsewhere. The federal government allocation did not equitably address the unique nuances of the District of Columbia, but instead insisted on providing a share based on the population. This allocation protects our healthcare workers, the regional healthcare delivery system, and the jurisdictions the healthcare workers reside in, a win for all jurisdictions. “D.C. Health
