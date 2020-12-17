Neighboring states helping the District get COVID-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The DMV started receiving and administering COVID-19 vaccines this week, and Virginia and Maryland are helping the District of Columbia get more doses.

During a press conference, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said, “We have agreed to provide some vaccinations from Maryland to the District, specifically for those frontline healthcare workers who work in the District but live in the state of Maryland.”

Maryland Department of Health sent a letter to D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt on Wednesday, December 16, detailing the help the state is giving the District. According to the letter, Maryland will provide 8,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the District.

Virginia has also agreed to give doses to the District. According to Governor Hogan, the Maryland Governor met with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday to discuss the vaccine and regional approach moving forward.

WDVM reached out to D.C. Health for a statement on the help the District is receiving from its neighbors, as well as some additional information regarding the vaccines. Their statement can be found below: