Negative COVID test required for DCPS students and staff before Jan. 5 return

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser announced on Wednesday that all students and staff will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to school on Jan. 5.

Families must upload negative test results to D.C. Public Schools’s (DCPS) website by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

A release from DCPS told families to

  • Pick up an iHealth rapid antigen test from a DCPS school or a Test Yourself Express pickup site. Tests will be available at every DCPS school on Monday, January 3 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Tuesday, January 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Families can pick up a test at any DCPS school. 
  • Test your child on Tuesday, January 4. Tests administered before January 4 will not be accepted.
  • Upload results by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4. 

The release said that even in the case of a negative test, parents should still be wary. “If their child is showing any symptoms OR if they are required to quarantine because they are unvaccinated and have been identified as a close contact to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, families should keep the student at home, regardless of their test result,” the release said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

