Nearly 8,000 trees to be planted across the District

The five-year campaign will educate residents on how trees play a crucial role in our ecosystem.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District Department of Transportation is planting about 8,000 trees across the District over the next several months. This is part of the 2021-2022 tree planting season.

The tree planting season comes every fall and runs until March of the next year. It is put in place to replace dead or diseased trees and also increase the city’s tree canopy.

“Our Urban Foresters are hard at work planting trees across all eight wards,” said Acting DDOT Director Everett Lott. “Installing these new trees greatly benefits our city by not only protecting our air and water resources but also creating a more livable environment for our city residents.”

Arborists will work throughout the District to fill every public tree space with a new tree. Those trees are chosen based on arboriculture best practices. The goal is to increase the tree canopy in the city by 40 percent by 2032.

People can request a new tree on their street by using dc.gov or calling 311.