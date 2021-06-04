Nearly 5,000 plants added in charity work at Children’s Research Campus

NORTHWEST D.C. (WDVM) — Nearly 5,000 plants now call the Children’s National Research and Innovation Campus home thanks to Ruppert Landscape’s community service event on Friday.

About 80 Rubbert Landscape team members from D.C., Maryland and Virginia showed up on the campus, which was once called the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, to plant trees, flowers and other things and beautify the entryway of the campus.

“We’re planting shade trees, there’s about 25 of them. And then below those shade trees, and the island between the curve, and the sidewalk, we’re probably seeing a variety of perennials. So, trying to do it perfectly and get everything lined up right and spaced outright and planted at the right height,” said Craig Ruppert, CEO of Ruppert Landscape.

The community service event was not only just a give back to the community but also a chance for the company to bond with their employees. They also had a landscaping competition involving 7 branches from the company’s locations throughout the DMV region.

“We’re doing a community service project, a fun project,” he added.

The landscaping works for the campus has obvious benefits.

“It’s been proven that beautiful outdoor spaces can have a really meaningful impact on the health and wellness of children and their families going through medical care. So it’s really meaningful to us that our new campus has been beautified with. Lots of greenery will be (planted); perennial flowers, bushes and trees, and I think this is going to be a really welcoming space for them coming for care. That’s also a great place for our researchers and clinicians to find moments of respite and their days,” said Gray Turner, associate director of editorial and development strategy at the Children’s National Hospital Foundation.

The community service event represents $175,000 worth of goods and services donated to the Children’s National Research Center.