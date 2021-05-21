Nearly 2.8 million DC-area residents expected to travel for Memorial Day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — AAA expects Memorial Day travel to rebound this year, estimating 37 million people to travel nationwide, a 60% increase from last year when only 23 million people traveled.

Of those 37 million, AAA travel experts believe 2.78 DC-area residents will go at least 50 miles from home for the long holiday weekend and nine out of 10 will travel by car.

Traffic is expected to pick up to pre-pandemic levels as people rush out of town for weekend getaways explains AAA Mid-Atlantic Public & Government Affairs Manager, John Townsend.

“Ground zero and zero-hour will fall between 3:30 and 5:30 Thursday afternoon and that’s when you’ll see the biggest spike in gridlock we’ve seen in almost a year in the Washington-Metro area and you need to avoid traveling at that time,” said Townsend.

AAA expects busy roadways all weekend long, specifically on I-495, I-395 and I-95 South.

With five days of busy highways and potential bumper-to-bumper traffic, AAA is reminding travelers to prepare cars and wallets for higher prices at the pump. Drivers can expect to see the highest gas prices since 2014 at more than $3 a gallon on average.

AAA also reminds drivers to keep an eye on fuel levels and make sure their car is road-trip-ready. The company expects to assist more than 468,000 Americans roadside over Memorial Day weekend.