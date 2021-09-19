Nation’s health experts continue to push for COVID booster shot

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Even though an FDA advisory committee rejected Pfizer’s request to administer a third booster shot to the general public, the nation’s health officials say that could change soon.

“We have to see how this plays out over the coming weeks because the data changes every day,” NIH Director Francis Collins said.

On CBS’ Face The Nation, Collins said it’s only a matter of time before the recommendation is changed from just high-risk Americans and those over 65 to the general public.

“I think there will be a decision in the coming weeks to extend boosters beyond the list that they approved on Friday,” Collins said.

And on NBC’s Meet the Press, NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci echoed that sentiment.

“You will see the data pointing to the benefit of having a much broader blanket of people,” Fauci said.

Despite this focus on boosters, Dr. Fauci says the administration’s main mission has not changed.

“Our highest priority, still, is getting the unvaccinated vaccinated, and there should be no confusion about that,” Fauci said.

President Joe Biden continues his push for a vaccine mandate, but Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) tells CNN’s State of the Union, he stands against this call.

“If we give unilateral authority by one individual to do anything that he want’s to do whether it’s a jab in the arm or anything else, then this country is in deep deep deep trouble,” Reeves said.

Mississippi currently has the highest deaths per capita among all U.S states, but Reeves says his state is on the right path without the President’s mandate.